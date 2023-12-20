Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

