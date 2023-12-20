Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.