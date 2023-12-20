Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 29th

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.7% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 169.8%.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

