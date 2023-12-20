Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 4.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 6,126,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580,092. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

