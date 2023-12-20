UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

