UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,822,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 3,443,391 shares.The stock last traded at $30.54 and had previously closed at $30.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

