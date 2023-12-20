Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 776,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.