United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.46. 2,068,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.