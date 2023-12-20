United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down to $161.62

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.62, but opened at $156.87. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 812,796 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

