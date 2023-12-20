Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.13

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 470375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

