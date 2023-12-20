Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Utz Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Utz Brands by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Utz Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Utz Brands by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

