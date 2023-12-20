VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

