VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Position Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

BATS HYD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,608 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

