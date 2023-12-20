Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Cut by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VDC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.51. 34,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,245. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

