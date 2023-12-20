Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

