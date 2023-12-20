Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.89. The stock had a trading volume of 525,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

