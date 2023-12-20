Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 1,258,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,535. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.