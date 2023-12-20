Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

