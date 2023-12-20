Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,280. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

