Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

