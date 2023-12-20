Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,484. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

