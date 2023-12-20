Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,890,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. 5,370,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,947,438. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

