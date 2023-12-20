Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Increased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

