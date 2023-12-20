Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $312.47

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.47 and last traded at $312.26, with a volume of 71584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

