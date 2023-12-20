Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $311.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

