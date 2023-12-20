Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.76. 296,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,979. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.64. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

