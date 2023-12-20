Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. 402,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

