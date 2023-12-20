Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.