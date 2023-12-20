Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. 633,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,263. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

