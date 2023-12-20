Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $261.07

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $261.07 and last traded at $260.95, with a volume of 16376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.54.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
