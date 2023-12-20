Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

