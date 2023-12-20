Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Boosted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 450,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.