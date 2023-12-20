Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) is Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $170.65 and a 52-week high of $217.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

