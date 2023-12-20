Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 10.3% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.