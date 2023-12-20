Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.02. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $214.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

