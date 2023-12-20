Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

