Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.72. The company had a trading volume of 103,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $181.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

