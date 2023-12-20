Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VBR opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $181.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

