Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,426,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.40 and a 200 day moving average of $406.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.