Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $438.22. The firm has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

