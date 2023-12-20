Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after buying an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.00. 42,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.