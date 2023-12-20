Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 56,817 shares.The stock last traded at $93.75 and had previously closed at $94.44.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

