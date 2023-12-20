Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 581,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,404. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

