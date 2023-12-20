Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Increased by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 581,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,404. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.