Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

