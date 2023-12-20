Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

