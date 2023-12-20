Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $238.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

