Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lifted by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 729,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

