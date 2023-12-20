Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

