Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $37.05. Viad shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 12,885 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Viad Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $788.06 million, a P/E ratio of 138.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Viad had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viad

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after buying an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viad by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 106,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

